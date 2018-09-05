Home Nation

Shiv Sena corporator takes pig inside PCMC in protest

Thergaon corporator Sachin Bhosale claimed that he had written many letters to the civic body requesting them to take action, but to no avail.

Published: 05th September 2018 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PUNE: A Shiv Sena corporator took a pig inside neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and placed it on the table of a medical officer Monday (September 3) in protest against the pig menace in his locality.

"Entire PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) area is facing pig menace. In Thergaon, this problem has become a big issue. I have been writing to PCMC commissioner since the last one year, but no action was taken," he claimed.

Bhosale said he placed a pig inside a sack and placed it on the table of medical officer Dr Anil Roy.

When contacted, Dr Roy said the PCMC is taking adequate measures in this regard.

"A contract was given to one agency to catch 1000 pigs in three months, but they did not catch even 500 pigs so PCMC refused the payment to the contractor," he explained.

Dr Roy termed Monday's incident as a major security lapse.

"I have written to the commissioner about the security lapse," he added.

