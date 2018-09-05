Supreme Court to hear plea on Rafale deal next week

Kanu Sarda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea next week seeking a stay on the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submissions of advocate ML Sharma that his plea be listed for urgent hearing.

In his petition, Sharma has alleged discrepancies in the fighter jet deal with France and sought a stay on it.

Sharma has claimed that the inter-governmental agreement to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets must be quashed as it was an "outcome of corruption" and not ratified by Parliament under Article 253 (Parliament has power to make any law for implementing any inter-government agreement) of the Constitution.

The petition has also sought an FIR and prosecution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former defence minister and present Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, Reliance Defence chairman

Anil Ambani and French armament firm Dassault and sought recovery of the amount.

The Rafale deal is a defence agreement signed between the governments of India and France for the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter aircrafts in a fly-away condition as a part of the upgrading process of Indian Air Force equipment.