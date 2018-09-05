Tejashwi Yadav says 2019 polls will be 'Mandal, Ambedkar, Gandhi' versus 'Godse and Golwalkar' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 will be a contest between ideologies of "Mandal, Ambedkar and Gandhi" on one side and of "Godse and Golwalkar" on the other, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said here on Tuesday.

Attacking the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Yadav also alleged that the people sitting in the government were "promoting conflict" between religions in the country.

"I believe the fight in 2019 will be Mandal, Ambedkar and Gandhi versus Godse and Golwalkar. Let us see who has the strength. I think it's time to ideologically finish the followers of Kamandal," the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly said at an event on 'role of youth in contemporary politics' in the country.

Alleging that the economy and the constitution of the country are under "threat", Yadav said efforts are being made to pitch religions against one another and people sitting in the government are "promoting" it in a hidden manner.

He also attacked Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on the issue of patriotism and said, "Will those who can not unfurl the tricolour in Nagpur (where the RSS is headquartered) will distribute certificate of patriotism."

Appealing the youth to unite for struggle against divisive forces, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's son said his father fought for social justice without any compromise.

"My father challenged the forces of communalism and Manuwadis in power and that is why he has been framed. But he has emerged stronger out of this struggle," he said.

He also took a jibe at the prime minister, saying if everyone started selling "Pakoras" who will buy them.

"Narendra Modi sold dreams to the youth for becoming the prime minister. The reality of his promises are there for everyone to see."

Yadav said the youth wing of Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) will participate in the JNU students elections this year and will also contest the DU elections next time.

The panel discussion organised by a forum of students and teachers of the JNU, the DU and Jamia Millia Islamia was also addressed by RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha and faculties of the institutions.