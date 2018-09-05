Three dead, many missing as boat capsizes in Brahmaputra

By IANS

GUWAHATI: At least three persons, including two college-going girls, were killed and several others were missing after a boat capsized in the Brahmaputra in Assam on Wednesday.

The Kamrup Metro district administration confirmed that three bodies have been recovered and said that many people who were on board the machine boat were missing.

"The Boat was on its way to Fancy Bazar Ghat in Guwahati to Madhyam Khanda in North Guwahati with around 40 passengers and 10 motorcycles on it.

However, near Aswaklanta island, the boat's engine failed. It later collided with some concrete poles underwater, which are part of a water supply project, and capsized," said a local, adding while some passengers from the boat to swam to the shore, some others could not.

"We have rescued 15 people till now. Three bodies have been recovered. Our search is on to find out more survivors," said a spokesman of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The Brahmaputra is in spate due to monsoon rains in the upper reaches of Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered an inquiry into the incident. The Additional Chief Secretary has been told to submit a report "at the earliest."