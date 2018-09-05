Home Nation

Three-time sitting BJP MLA arrested in rioting case after 21 years

Published: 05th September 2018 03:10 PM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Shankarlal Tiwari, the three-time sitting MLA of ruling BJP in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh was 'arrested' on Tuesday in a case of rioting registered against him in his native district 21 years ago.

The court, however, granted him bail in the case on the production of a personal surety bond of Rs 50,000. Way back in September 1997, Tiwari along with 27 others were booked under Sections 147 (rioting), 148, (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 341 (wrongful restraint), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 353 (obstructing a public servant from conducting his duty) of IPC in connection with violent protest over the death of one Mukesh Gupta in Satna district (450 km from Bhopal).

During the course of the trial, seven accused who appeared before the court were acquitted, while one of them died during the trial. The case was pending against 20 others, including Tiwari. The BJP MLA, however, didn't appear before the court in the case for more than two decades, after which a local court in Satna issued a warrant against him recently.

He was arrested on Tuesday, but released on bail a few hours later in home-town Satna. According to Tiwari, "a 7-year-old kid was found hanging to death through the grill of the house in Satna. We staged protests as it was unpalatable that a minor could hang self to death. The police subsequently lodged a case against all of us. Over the years, I thought the case had been disposed, but recently came to know about an arrest warrant issued against me. I myself appeared before the police and wasn't arrested. Later, the court granted bail on submission of Rs 50,000 surety bond." The firebrand BJP MLA Tiwari has been representing the Satna assembly seat of Satna district since 2003.

Comments

