Home Nation

We heard a loud sound and a portion of the bridge caved in: Eyewitness​

The road bridge runs over the Majherhat Railway Station on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line during the evening rush hour.

Published: 05th September 2018 12:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 12:57 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata bridge

People gather near the site where a section of Majerhat bridge collapsed in Kolkata Tuesday September 04 2018. | PTI

By PTI

KOLKATA: We were working nearby and suddenly heard a loud sound. We then saw a portion of the bridge collapsing, says a labourer engaged in metro railway work who witnessed the collapse of the Majerhat bridge Tuesday.

The over 50-year-old bridge on the arterial Diamond Harbour Road in the crowded Alipore area connects the city centre with the heavily populated Behala, the vast area of the south west suburbs and adjacent South 24 Paraganas district.

The road bridge runs over the Majherhat Railway Station on the Sealdah-Budge Budge line during the evening rush hour.

ALSO READ: One dead in Kolkata's Majherhat bridge collapse; 31 admitted to hospital

"It was around 4.45 pm. We saw a mini bus, cars and bikes coming down with the collapsed bridge. We went running to the spot," the labourer said.

Another eyewitness said the bridge had luckily collapsed on the canal flowing under it.

"Had it collapsed on the railway tracks, a major disaster could have occurred if a train arrived at that time," he said.

In a while the place was filled with personnel from the fire brigade, police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who began the rescue work. Locals too chipped in, eye witnesses said.

Huge cranes, iron cutters and drills were brought in to remove the tonnes of debris.

A mini bus, four cars and a few motorbikes damaged by the accident lay at the site as the rescue workers made efforts to bring out the injured from the vehicles.

A taxi driver who had a miraculous escape said somehow he managed to halt his vehicle as the bridge collapsed.

"I thank God. I do not know what would have happened if my vehicle had got into it," he said.

As the evening turned into night, the rescue work continued amidst occasional rain. Power supply was restored to electric poles and additional lighting arrangements were made to facilitate the fire brigade personnel who made tireless efforts to reach underneath the collapsed concrete to reach those still feared trapped.

"We are drilling on one side of the collapsed concrete to find out whether anyone is trapped under it," a fire brigade official said.

He said they were also trying to rescue two persons who were inside a small room under the bridge.

To trace any trapped person, the NDRF has pressed sniffer dogs into service and brought in sophisticated equipment and cameras.

The nearby areas had been dug up for the metro railway construction work and construction material are strewn all over the place.

The entire area has been cordoned off by the police as curious onlookers thronged the place.

A student Prantika Goswami who was in a mini bus during the collapse was injured and taken to the hospital.

"We were contacted by some persons who asked us to rush to the spot immediately. We then took her to the SSKM hospital," said one of her relatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Majerhat bridge collapse Kolkata bridge collapse West Bengal bridge collapse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age