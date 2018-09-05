Home Nation

West Bengal announces compensation for Kolkata​​​​​​​ bridge collapse victim's kin

The West Bengal government will pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased in Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata.

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

DARJEELING: The West Bengal government will pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased in Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here.

The government will also pay Rs 50,000 to each of the injured, Banerjee told reporters.

"We will pay Rs 5 lakh to the family of the dead person as compensation. We will also give Rs 50 thousand to each of the injured," the Chief Minister said.

One person died and 19 people were injured when a portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed in South Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.

