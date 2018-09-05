West Bengal announces compensation for Kolkata​​​​​​​ bridge collapse victim's kin

By IANS

DARJEELING: The West Bengal government will pay compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased in Majerhat bridge collapse in Kolkata on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said here.

The government will also pay Rs 50,000 to each of the injured, Banerjee told reporters.

One person died and 19 people were injured when a portion of the Majerhat bridge collapsed in South Kolkata on Tuesday afternoon.