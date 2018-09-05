Home Nation

West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi​ calls for scrutiny, maintenance of all bridges

Tripathi offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and also wished speedy recovery to those injured in the Kolkata bridge collapse.

Published: 05th September 2018 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kolkata bridge

A section of Majerhat bridge collapsed in Kolkata Tuesday September 04, 2018. | PTI

By IANS

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi on Tuesday urged the agencies responsible for the maintenance of the bridges in the state to conduct thorough examination of the structures immediately, after partial collapse of the Majherhat bridge here that killed a person and left 19 injured.

Tripathi offered condolences to the bereaved family members of the deceased and also wished speedy recovery to those injured in the bridge collapse in south Kolkata. He called upon the locals to help out in the ongoing rescue operation.

ALSO READ: One dead in Kolkata's Majherhat bridge collapse; 31 admitted to hospital

"Kesari Nath Tripathi visited the site of tragic incident of collapse of a portion of the Majherhat Bridge on Tuesday and interacted with available officials of the state government and Kolkata Police engaged in rescue and relief work," a release issued by the Governor's office said.

"He also urged the agencies responsible for maintenance of all the bridges in the state to do a thorough examination of the bridges and take corrective measures to maintain them properly," it added.

TAGS
Keshari Nath Tripathi​ West Bengal bridge collapse Kolkata bridge collapse

