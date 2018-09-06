Home Nation

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Probe panel beings recording of statements

A 40-year-old graphics designer from Maharashtra's Thane district deposed as a witness and told the commission on Wednesday that she was among those injured in the violence.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File | PTI)

By PTI

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) A two-member judicial commission, set up to probe the Bhima-Koregaon violence at Pune in Maharashtra, began its proceedings here by recording evidence of a witness, even as an activist urged that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis be summoned before the panel.

A 40-year-old graphics designer from Maharashtra's Thane district deposed as a witness and told the commission on Wednesday that she was among those injured in the violence.

During the cross-examination by right wing leader Milind Ekbote's lawyer Niteen Pradhan, the woman said she was among those injured in stone-pelting on a bus.

Ekbote is one of the accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case.

Before the commission began its proceedings, a social activist, Sanjay Lakhe Patil, filed an application seeking the panel to summon Fadnavis to appear before it.

Patil's counsel B A Desai told the commission, headed by former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel, that Fadnavis held the Home portfolio and hence, his evidence should also be recorded by the panel.

Desai relied on the state government's affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, alleging that Ekbote was responsible for the violence.

"The chief minister, who holds the Home portfolio, should be summoned by the commission for examination," Desai said.

The panel, however, refused to pass any order and asked Patil to present prima facie evidence against the chief minister after which it would consider the application.

Violence had occurred on December 31 last year at Bhima-Koregaon village in Maharashtra's Pune district in which one person was killed.

The government had set up the commission in February this year to inquire into the violence.

The commission will probe the sequence of events leading to the violence, the people responsible for it, if there were adequate police personnel in and around Bhima-Koregaon at that time, and suggest measures to avoid repetition of such incidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bhima-Koregaon Devendra Fadnavis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, scraps draconian Section 377