Court slaps fine on AAP MLA in 2016 assault case

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A city court on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 2 lakh on convicted Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Tughlakabad, Sahi Ram Pahalwan, in a case relating to assaulting a youth in September 2016.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each on Pahalwan's associates, Subhash and Lalit, who were convicted under Section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by sharp object), Section 341 (wrongful restraint) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

However, the court did not award a jail term to any of the convicts, giving them an opportunity to reform.

The court directed to pay Rs 1.5 lakh as compensation to the complainant Yogender Bidhur. The compensation amount will be paid out of the total fine imposed on the three convicts.

The complainant has alleged that on September 20, 2016 the legislator with his associates had assaulted him.

The police had said the MLA had opposed and threatened the supervisor who was supervising the construction of a cement road in a lane outside Bidhur's house in Tekhand on the intervening night of September 18-19, 2016.

When Bidhur came to know that the MLA had threatened the supervisor, he called Pahalwan and asked him why he had stopped the construction work.

Pahalwan then threatened Bidhur with dire consequences, the police said.