Don't use 'technical words' in Hindi: PM Narendra Modi​

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised against use of "complex technical terms" in Hindi, saying the language instead should be spread through day-to-day conversation.

Chairing the 31st meeting of Central Hindi Committee, Modi said that educational institutions can help in leading this campaign.

"He (Modi) stressed that the Hindi language should be spread through day-to-day conversations and complex technical terms should be avoided or used negligibly for official purposes," a statement from Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

"Prime Minister assured all the members that we can connect with the whole world with the help of all the Indian languages including Hindi," read the statement.

He said that Indians are proud of Tamil, one of the world's oldest, and that "all languages of the country can enrich Hindi".

The Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat, and other members of the committee participated in the meeting.