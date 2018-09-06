Home Nation

Don't use 'technical words' in Hindi: PM Narendra Modi​

Chairing the 31st meeting of Central Hindi Committee, Narendra Modi​ said that educational institutions can help in leading this campaign.

Published: 06th September 2018 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Narendra Modi​

PM Narendra Modi​

By IANS

 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised against use of "complex technical terms" in Hindi, saying the language instead should be spread through day-to-day conversation.

Chairing the 31st meeting of Central Hindi Committee, Modi said that educational institutions can help in leading this campaign.

"He (Modi) stressed that the Hindi language should be spread through day-to-day conversations and complex technical terms should be avoided or used negligibly for official purposes," a statement from Prime Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

"Prime Minister assured all the members that we can connect with the whole world with the help of all the Indian languages including Hindi," read the statement.

He said that Indians are proud of Tamil, one of the world's oldest, and that "all languages of the country can enrich Hindi".

The Chief Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Gujarat, and other members of the committee participated in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi Central Hindi Committee Hindi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality