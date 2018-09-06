Home Nation

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar returns from US

Manohar Parrikar, who is being treated abroad for advanced pancreatic cancer, had gone to the US on August 30, the third time in six months.

Published: 06th September 2018

Manohar Parrikar

Goa CM Manohar Parrikar (File | PTI)

By IANS

PANAJI: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday returned from the US two days ahead of schedule, and headed for his private residence near here.

The Chief Minister arrived at the Dabolim International Airport around 5.30 p.m. and did not speak to the media gathered outside.

Parrikar's early return coincides with murmurs about the possibility of some Congress MLAs joining the ruling party ranks. The Congress has however dismissed media reports to this effect and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party's "fake news factory".

Parrikar's absence from Goa has attracted flak from the opposition that claims that governance has come to a standstill in the coastal state.

TAGS
Goa Manohar Parrikar Manohar Parrikar health Goa CM health Manohar Parrikar US visit

Comments

