Home Nation

India, US hold inaugural edition of 2+2 strategic talks

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the talks with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence James Mattis pose for a group photo before India-US 2 2 Dialogue in New Delhi Thursday Sept 6 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and the US Thursday held the first edition of the twice-deferred two-plus-two talks, covering entire expanse of the bilateral ties and looking to further expand their global strategic cooperation, including in the Indo-Pacific region.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the talks with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis.

In her opening remarks, Swaraj said she was confident that the outcome of the talks will help unleash the untapped potential of the relationship between the two nations and further elevate the level of engagement.

She said there has been significant progress in all key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

In his remarks, Pompeo said both sides should continue to ensure freedom of the seas and work towards peaceful resolutions of maritime disputes.

He also stressed promoting market-based economics and good governance.

"Our two nations are united by shared values of democracy, respect for individual rights and a shared commitment to freedom," he said.

Earlier in the day, Swaraj and Sitharaman held separate meetings with Pompeo and Mattis respectively.

Official sources said a number of key bilateral issues were discussed during the meetings.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar called the meeting between Swaraj and Pompeo a "productive" engagement.

He said the two sides took stock of "impressive strides" in the bilateral relationship and discussed steps to take the relationship to an "even higher trajectory".

Both Pompeo and Mattis arrived here Wednesday for the inaugural Indo-US two-plus-two talks which was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last year.

In a special gesture, Swaraj received Secretary Pompeo at the airport here yesterday while Sitharaman welcomed Secretary Mattis, reflecting the importance India attaches to their visit here.

The officials said the focus of the two-plus-two talks will be to deepen global strategic partnership between the two countries and resolve differences over India's defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.

The two sides may also deliberate on a proposed pact on encrypted defence technologies and on ways to boost counterterror cooperation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
2+2 Strategic Talks Sushma Swaraj Nirmala Sitharaman Michael R Pompeo James Mattis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
Badges protesting against Section 377 of the India Penal Code (IPC), which criminalizes homosexuality, lie on a table in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. | Associated Press
Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality, scaps draconian Section 377
Visuals from the audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam which was held in Chennai on 05 September 2018. (Photo | CinemaXpress)
IN PICS | Audio launch of Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam held in Chennai