Jammu and Kashmir: JeM suspect attempts suicide in police custody

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suspect attempted suicide on Thursday in police custody in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police said Feroze Ahmad Hajam was arrested from Larnoo area in Anantnag after he remained under surveillance for some time.

The police said that during questioning the suspect said he wanted to answer nature's call and went to the washroom where he tried to commit suicide by slitting his throat.

"He was shifted to a hospital in a critical condition," a police officer said.