Kanupriya elected first woman President of Panjab University Students Council

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: In a first for student politics in Chandigarh-based Panjab University, Kanupriya was on Thursday declared elected as the first woman President of the PU Campus Students Council (PUCSC).

Kanupriya, 22, is a second-year Master's in Science student in the Zoology Department and owes allegiance to Students for Society, an organisation with leftist leanings.

She won by 719 votes over her nearest rival from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Students Organisation of India alliance candidates Daler Singh and Amarinder Singh won the posts of PUCSC Vice President and Secretary respectively while Vipul Atray of the National Students Union of India was elected Joint Secretary.