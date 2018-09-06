Low-intensity earthquake in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district

By PTI

SHIMLA: A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Thursday.

No loss of life or property was reported.

"An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:35 am," said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.

Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.