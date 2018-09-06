Low-intensity earthquake in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district
The epicentre of the quake was at a depth of 10 kilometre in northeast of Chamba, he said, adding mild tremors were also felt in adjoining areas.
Published: 06th September 2018
SHIMLA: A low-intensity quake shook Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Thursday.
No loss of life or property was reported.
"An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded at 12:35 am," said Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh.
Most parts of Himachal, including Chamba, fall in a high seismic sensitive zone and mild quakes are a regular feature in the region.