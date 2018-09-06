Minor raped, killed in Jammu and Kashmir; step-mother held

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The minor had gone missing on August 23 following which her father, a resident of Uri, filed a complaint with the police.

Her body was found in decomposed state - with her eyes gouged out and body burnt with acid - on September 2 in a nearby forest area. The girl is suspected to have been axed to death.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the brutal killing of the minor girl.

Five people, including the girl’s step-mother Fahmeeda and step-brother, were arrested in this connection.

According to police, Fahmeeda told her interrogators that she hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her step daughter.

“On a fateful day (August 23), Fahmeeda armed with sharp edged knife took the girl to a nearby jungle. While she was on way to forests with her stepdaughter, she signaled her own son Sahil (14) to be ready for commission of the crime,” the official said.

Sahil was joined by two of his friends -- Kaiser Ahmad (19) Aadil Ahmad (14) and Naseer Ahmad Khan (28) all locals, in the crime.

“On reaching spot, the girl was gang raped by accused in presence of her step mother. Kaiser first raped her and then all others including Sahil, her step brother, took turns to rape her,” the official said.

He said afterwards, Fahmeeda strangulated the girl and her step brother Sahil hit her head with axe, killing her on spot.

“Kaiser gouged out her eyes with a sharp knife and then acid brought by Adil from home was sprinkled on her body parts,” the official said adding, “Later, Kaiser and Naseer dumped girl’s body in the bushes and covered it with twigs and branches of pine trees.”

According to police, physical condition and preliminary forensic analysis of body substantiated all the facts revealed by the accused.