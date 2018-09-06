Home Nation

Minor raped, killed in Jammu and Kashmir; step-mother held

The minor had gone missing on August 23 following which her father, a resident of Uri, filed a complaint with the police.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and brutally killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The minor had gone missing on August 23 following which her father, a resident of Uri, filed a complaint with the police.

Her body was found in decomposed state - with her eyes gouged out and body burnt with acid - on September 2 in a nearby forest area. The girl is suspected to have been axed to death.

Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the brutal killing of the minor girl.

Five people, including the girl’s step-mother Fahmeeda and step-brother, were arrested in this connection.

According to police, Fahmeeda told her interrogators that she hatched the conspiracy to eliminate her step daughter.

“On a fateful day (August 23), Fahmeeda armed with sharp edged knife took the girl to a nearby jungle. While she was on way to forests with her stepdaughter, she signaled her own son Sahil (14) to be ready for commission of the crime,” the official said.

Sahil was joined by two of his friends -- Kaiser Ahmad (19) Aadil Ahmad (14) and Naseer Ahmad Khan (28) all locals, in the crime.

“On reaching spot, the girl was gang raped by accused in presence of her step mother. Kaiser first raped her and then all others including Sahil, her step brother, took turns to rape her,” the official said.

He said afterwards, Fahmeeda strangulated the girl and her step brother Sahil hit her head with axe, killing her on spot.

“Kaiser gouged out her eyes with a sharp knife and then acid brought by Adil from home was sprinkled on her body parts,” the official said adding, “Later, Kaiser and Naseer dumped girl’s body in the bushes and covered it with twigs and branches of pine trees.”

According to police, physical condition and preliminary forensic analysis of body substantiated all the facts revealed by the accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Minor Raped Jammu and Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt