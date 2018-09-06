Mob kills one, injures two over suspicion of robbery in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In yet another incident of mob violence in Jharkhand, one person was killed while two others were seriously injured after being thrashed by the people at Tisibar village of Palamu late in the evening on Wednesday. Police said that the villagers attacked the three strangers as soon as they were spotted in the village suspecting them as robbers.

Later, during investigations, it was found that the victims had come to the village to meet a girl for married in the village. The two survivors have been admitted to Sadar Hospital and are said to be stable now.

"Those who attacked the three persons have been identified and efforts are being made to arrest them as soon as possible. As of now, our primary focus is on the treatment of the victims and an investigation in this regard has been initiated," said Palamu SP Indrajeet Mahtha. The person who died has been identified as Bablu Mushar, while Vikas and Guddu Mushar were left injured by the mob, he added.

All the victims were immediately rushed to Bishrampur Hospital from where they were referred to Sadar Hospital in Daltonganj where Bablu Mushar died during the treatment.

Mahtha further added that those people had come from Aurangabad in Bihar to meet a girl for marriage at Tisibar village but the villagers of Murma Khurd thrashed them badly suspecting them as thieves.

"As soon as the information reached to us, a police team was rushed to the spot which tried to rescue those people but the villagers were not ready to hand them over to police and got out of control following which the police had to fire four rounds of bullets in the air to disperse the crowd," said the SP. Notably, a robbery had taken place in a house at Murma Khurd village on Tuesday night during which the robbers had made lthal attacks on women and children present there which had terrorized the villagers at lot, said the SP.

The incident allegedly took place after a rumour was spread among the villagers that those three people were behind the robbery.

"We are lodging two FIRs in the matter - one for murdering a person by the crowd while another will be lodged for creating hurdles before government servants in carrying out his duty," said the SP. A recommendation for carrying out speedy trial in the case will also be made as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, he added.

One of the injured persons, Guddu Mashar said that the crowd wanted to kill them at any cost which also attacked on the Police team after they reached there to rescue them. He said that they had gone to the village to see the daughter of Lallu Mushar for marriage but were attacked suspecting them as robbers.

Meanwhile, adequate deployment of police force has been done in the village to avoid any untoward incident and Palamu SP has been keeping a close eye by camping in the village itself.