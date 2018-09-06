Home Nation

Punjab withdraws notification for CBI probe into sacrilege cases

The Punjab government on Thursday withdrew in the larger public interest its notification for entrusting the CBI with the probe.

Published: 06th September 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

CBI

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Thursday withdrew in the "larger public interest" its notification for entrusting the CBI with the probe into the sacrilege cases reported in the state in 2015 and opted for a SIT probe instead.

"In pursuance of the Vidhan Sabha resolution to withdraw investigation of sacrilege cases reported in 2015 from the Central Bureau of Investigation, the state on Thursday issued fresh notification to de-notify its earlier one and entrust the probe to Special Investigation Team," a spokesperson for the Chief Minister's Office said here.

He said the decision on the withdrawal of the notification through the Governor was taken in the wake of an inquiry report submitted by the Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) Commission, which was discussed and debated in a special Assembly session on August 28.

"It was observed by the house that even after a lapse of three years, no report has been filed by the CBI... the Vidhan Sabha viewed it appropriate that the incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib at Kotkapura, Bargari and Behbal Kalan and related police firing, for which cases were registered and investigation entrusted to the CBI, be withdrawn and investigated by the SIT," he said.

The matter was entrusted to the CBI by the then SAD-BJP government in November 2015. Punjab's Congress government was apprehensive that the CBI may not investigate the matter properly since it pertained to the period when the Akali-BJP government was in power.

The Amarinder Singh government constituted a Commission of Inquiry headed by Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) on April 14, 2017, to inquire into the sacrilege of the Guru Granth Sahib and other religious books.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab Punjab sacrilege cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality