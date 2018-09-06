Home Nation

Rafale deal: Jaitley rules out Joint Pannel Committee, slams ‘ignorant Rahul’

He reiterated that the NDA government had been able to get the jets cheaper.

Published: 06th September 2018 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley | PTI

NEW DELHI: With the Congress trying to build a narrative around alleged corruption in the Rafale deal, the government on Wednesday rejected the Opposition demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the purchase of the fighter jets, with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely saying “it’s not an option” just “to satisfy the ego of an ill-informed gentleman (meaning Congress president Rahul Gandhi)”.

Jaitely’s remarks came after Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval made a detailed presentation at a Cabinet meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Rafale deal. The presentation came in the backdrop of BJP’s strategy to arm  party leaders with adequate information to counter the Congress campaign on the issue.

Jaitley, who refused to reveal the details of the presentation, launched a  scathing attack on the Congress saying the party had proved that “ignorance is contagious in a dynastic party”.

“One individual’s innocence and lack of knowledge have led to the whole party becoming ignorant. I gave out statistics and posed questions to them. It’s very unfortunate for the president of a national party to launch into a debate while giving figures from `500 crore to `1,600 crore (cost of each  jet),” he added, reiterating that the NDA government had been able to get the jets cheaper.     

At a meeting called by party chief Amit Shah on Tuesday, the BJP had decided to counter the Congress campaign on Rafale. The meeting was attended by Jaitely, Ravi Shankar Prasad and other senior leaders. “With top officials briefing ministers on the Rafale deal, the BJP will be better equipped to counter the Congress campaign,”  said a party source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Arun Jaitely Rafale Rafale deal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt