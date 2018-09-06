Ruckus in Rajasthan assembly over CM's Raje yatra

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the High Court's decision to keep government programs separate from the 'Gaurav Yatra', the opposition parties went on the offensive and created an uproar during the assembly session on Thursday.

They asked the government to give a reply for wasting the hard earned money of the state for pushing the BJP's political agendas. The chaos that erupted made Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Kailash Meghwal, adjourn proceedings of the Assembly till noon.

But as soon as the session began again, Congress MLA, Govind Singh Dotasara, questioned the BJP government's intentions in not replying to the various allegations and assembly questions for so long. The accusation resulted in disorder which caused the session to be adjourned till Friday. Opposition parties alleged that that answers to over 4000 questions are pending with the government though it is now the last session in the assembly for the current government.

"It seems the opposition doesn't want the session to continue," commented Kailash Meghwal, the Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly. There was also much anger and commotion outside the Assembly where Youth Congress workers protested against the BJP government over various issues.

They wanted answers from the government over the alleged corruption in the Rafale deal and the rising prices of diesel/ petrol. Police had to resort to lathi-charge in order to disperse the crowd of protestors and the Congress is crying foul at the police action.

"We had already informed the government about this protest 4-5 days back but still there was a lathi-charge. This is a strategy by the government to silence the common man," said Govind Singh Dotasra a senior Congress MLA. The ruling BJP, however, has a very different take.

"Some of these opposition parties are now indulging in such rowdy behavior that they don't even know when they cross the line. Whether its throwing stones on our rallies or today's protest outside the assembly, Congress workers are participating in such activities. They tried to break the police barricading and shove other people,"said Rajendra Rathore Parliamentary Affairs Minister of Rajasthan.

Although the government is on the back foot after the High Court's decision on Gaurav Yatra, an un-deterred Vasundhara Raje today started the rally's third phase from Bikaner. But the impact of the order is now being felt as a cu sec built on Masala Chowk in Bikaner was inaugurated by UDH Minister Srichand Kriplani though earlier it was to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister. The cusec was on the Gaurav Yatra's route but as the High Court has barred the government from holding any other programs along with Raje's rally the ceremony was organised in the presence of Kriplani and not the Chief Minister.