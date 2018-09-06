Home Nation

Scheduled caste student thrashed in Muzaffarnagar college

Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said the incident happened Wednesday at an aided college at Bhokerhedi village under Bhopa police station in the district.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A class 11 student from the scheduled caste community was allegedly thrashed by his college senior after an argument over some issue, leading to a protest by members of the community, police said Thursday.

Sharma said the victim's father filed a police complaint alleging that his son received head injuries during the incident and that casteist slurs were hurled at him.

The CO said a case has been registered and the accused apprehended.

The incident prompted a protest by scheduled caste members who demanded action against the accused.

The police officer said that the protesting crowd was dispersed.

Additional personnel have been deployed as a precautionary measure, he said.

The college has rusticated both the student, the police said.

