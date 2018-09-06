Section 377: Congress hails, other netas cautious

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Though the historic Supreme Court judgment decriminalizing gay sex was cheered by millions across the country and the world, the response of majority of opposition parties was tepid, with many treading cautiously and refraining from expressing their views.

The Congress welcomed the order and the party tweeted, "We welcome the Supreme Court's landmark 377 Verdict. We have always believed that this has been a long time coming and we celebrate it with our friends in the LGBTQIA+ community. Equality won today."

Lok Sabha MP and Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev and other young party leaders Jitin Prasada, Milind Deora, Sachin Pilot, Priya Dutt and Shashi Tharoor hailed that decision.

Other political parties like CPI (M), CPI and AAP limited themselves to single sentence responses.

"The CPI (M) welcomes the Historic Supreme Court Judgement on Section 377," CPI (M) tweeted.

DMK leader Kanimozhi tweeted that the rights of the LGBTQI community are finally recognized and India has taken an important step towards fulfilling its universal human rights obligations.

"Hope we move towards a more liberal, tolerant and inclusive society. Personal choices we make in our lives should not be dictated by law - well done SC for this historic verdict," she said.

Over the years, the Centre had opposed to any move to scrap Section 377 and the NDA government had left it to the court to take a call, which it did on Thursday.