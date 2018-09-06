Home Nation

Section 377: Here are the events that paved way for supreme court's historic verdict

The following is the chronology of events leading to the Supreme Court unanimously decriminalising on Thursday part of Section 377 of the IPC which dealt with consensual gay sex.

Published: 06th September 2018 05:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

People in Bengaluru celebrates the Supreme Court verdict scrapping Section 377, 06 September 2018. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraj Gadekal)

By PTI

2001: Naaz Foundation, an NGO fighting for gay rights, files PIL in Delhi HC seeking legalisation of gay sex among consenting adults.

September 2004: HC dismisses the PIL; Gay right activists file review petition.

November : HC dismisses review petition.

December : Gay rights activists approach SC against the HC order.

April 2006 : SC remands the case back to HC, directs it to reconsider the matter on merit.

October : HC allows senior BJP leader B P Singhal's plea, opposing decriminalising gay sex, to be impleaded in the case.

September 18, 2008 : Centre seeks more time to take stand on the issue after contradictory stand between Home and Health ministries over decriminalisation of homosexuality.

HC refuses the plea and final arguments in the case begin.

September 25 : Gay rights' activists contend that the government cannot infringe upon their fundamental right to equality by decriminalising homosexual acts on the ground of morality.

September 26 : The Centre says gay sex is immoral and a reflection of a perverse mind and its decriminalisation would lead to moral degradation of society.

October : HC pulls up the Centre for relying on religious texts to justify ban on gay sex and asks it to come up with scientific reports to justify it.

November : Govt in its written submission before HC says judiciary should refrain from interfering in the issue as it is basically for Parliament to decide.

November 7 : HC reserves verdict on pleas filed by gay rights activists seeking decriminalisation of homosexual acts.

July 2009 : HC allows plea of gay rights activists and legalises sexual activity among consenting adults of same sex.

July : Delhi astrologer challenges HC verdict in SC.

Several other pleas challenging the judgment also filed.

February 2012 : SC begins final day-to-day hearing in the case.

December 2013 : SC sets aside 2009 Delhi HC order which had decriminalised gay sex.

December 20 : Centre files review petition in SC seeking re-examination of its verdict.

January 2014 : SC refuses to review its verdict on criminalising gay sex, dismisses pleas of Centre, activists.

April 3 : SC agrees to consider an open court hearing on curative petitions filed by gay rights activists against its verdict criminalising homosexuality.

Feburary 2016 : SC refers curative pleas on homosexuality to five-judge bench.

June 2016 : SC refers the plea of celebrities like dancer N S Jauhar, chef Ritu Dalmia and hotelier Aman Nath, for quashing of section 377 of the IPC, to a bench already seized of the matter.

Auguse 2017: SC declares right to privacy a fundamental right under the Constitution, also observes that "sexual orientation is an essential attribute of privacy".

January 2018 : SC agrees to reconsider its 2013 decision and refers to a larger bench the plea challenging 377 of the IPC.

Later, 20 former and current students of the IITs join the fight against section 377 of IPC.

July 9 : SC refuses to adjourn proposed hearing by a five-judge Constitution bench on a batch of petitions challenging its verdict that had re-criminalised consensual carnal sex between two adults.

July 10 : Five-judge constitution bench commences hearing on batch of pleas.

July 11: Centre leaves it to the wisdom of SC to decide the validity of Section 377.

July 12 : SC rejects demand for a referendum over constitutional validity of Section 377 saying it would not go by majority opinion.

July 17 : SC reserves verdict saying that the courts cannot wait for a majoritarian government to decide on enacting, amending or striking down a law if it violates fundamental rights.

September : Constitution bench unanimously decriminalises part of Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual unnatural sex, saying it violated the right to equality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Section 377 sec 377 Section 377 Verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality