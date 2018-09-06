Home Nation

Setting up bridge inspection, monitoring cells, says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​ held a meeting with officials of the PWD, KMDA and other departments.

Published: 06th September 2018 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee​​​​​​​ (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Two days after a portion of a bridge collapsed here, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said bridge inspection and monitoring cells under different departments will be set up to expedite their check-up.

She said a preliminary report by the Public Works Department suggested that the ongoing Metro rail construction work created problems that led to the collapse of the Majerhat bridge portion on Tuesday afternoon, which killed three persons and injured 19 others.

"I heard the Majerhat bridge was built by the Kolkata Port Trust and handed over to the PWD. A high-powered committee led by Chief Secretary Malay De has already been set up to investigate the collapse. The committee will take opinion of technical experts and evaluate the PWD report as well.

"Bridge inspection and monitoring cells under departments like the PWD, Irrigation, Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) are being set up," she said at state Secretariat Nabanna.

Banerjee held a meeting with officials of the PWD, KMDA and other departments.

The Chief Minister said the Metro Rail Authority had been asked to stop construction work temporarily near the collapse site until the PWD report is evaluated and surveys conducted.

"The 20-wheel truck trailers will not be allowed to ply on bridges and police had been directed to ensure this. For heavy containers, rail and inland water transport can be thought of," she said.

"A total of 20 bridges across cities and suburbs were found to have outlived their life. Repairs will be taken up without waste of time," Banerjee said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal West Bengal bridge Kolkata bridge collapse West Bengal bridge collapse Mamata Banerjee West Bengal bridge inspection

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality