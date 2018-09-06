SFJ threatens to file cases against Amarinder, Rajnath

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: US based advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to file cases against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking action against radicals using social media for anti-India campaign.

Another Sikh group Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast has decided to protest against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to US from September 7 to 9.



Reacting to the clampdown on their Twitter and FB accounts, legal adviser of SJF Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in a video released on SFJ twitter handle said, the two leaders would have to fight the cases the SFJ would file against them in any country they visited.

He said the act of blocking social media accounts of SFJ was an act of terrorism by "fascist India ". But these can not stop the 2020 campaign, added Pannun.



Since SFJ has been carrying out lot of propaganda on WhatsApp also, the Punjab Government had decided to register cases against admins of such groups. Pannun said he is willing to made a group admin so that he

could contest these cases.



He called upon the other radical Sikhs to use SFJ Mobile no to use as admin for social media group accounts and assured them that SFJ will fight their cases, if authorities in India take action against them .



Pannun allegedly also used derogatory language about Indian National Flag.



Meanwhile, the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast and other groups will protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during their visit to Chicago from to attend the Second World Hindu Conference.



The committee had already started mobilising its cadres against these leaders and also called upon members of other Sikh outfits to join them in the protest.

It has also issued two caricatures showing Sikhs chasing Bhagwat and Yogi holding placard reading ‘we won’t come again’. It has accused both the leaders of promoting Hindutva at cost of Sikhism.

More than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries are expected to participate in the event. Bhagwat is the key note speaker at the conference.