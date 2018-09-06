Home Nation

SFJ threatens to file cases against Amarinder, Rajnath

Legal adviser of SJF Gurpatwant Singh Pannun said the act of blocking social media accounts of SFJ was an act of terrorism.

Published: 06th September 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh protesters wear tyres in symbolic gesture against the deaths in the 1984 Sikh riots. They allege Minister Kamal Nath also played a role in the riots. AP

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: US based advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to file cases against Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking action against radicals using social media for anti-India campaign.

Another Sikh group Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast has decided to protest against RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's proposed visit to US from September 7 to 9.

Reacting to the clampdown on their Twitter and FB accounts, legal adviser of SJF Gurpatwant  Singh Pannun in a video released on SFJ twitter handle said, the two leaders would have to fight the cases the SFJ would file against them in any country they visited. 
He said the act of blocking social media accounts of SFJ was an act of terrorism by "fascist India ". But these can not stop the 2020 campaign, added Pannun.

Since SFJ has been carrying out lot of propaganda on WhatsApp also, the Punjab Government had decided to register cases against admins of such groups. Pannun said he is willing to made a group admin so that he
could contest these cases.

He called upon the other radical Sikhs to use SFJ Mobile no to use as admin for social media group accounts and assured them that SFJ will fight their cases, if authorities in India take action against them .

Pannun allegedly also used derogatory language about Indian National Flag. 

Meanwhile, the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast and other groups will protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during their visit to Chicago from to attend the Second World Hindu Conference.

The committee had already started mobilising its cadres against these leaders and also called upon members of other Sikh outfits to join them in the protest.

It has also issued two caricatures showing Sikhs chasing Bhagwat and Yogi holding placard reading ‘we won’t come again’. It has accused both the  leaders of promoting Hindutva at cost of Sikhism.

More than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries are expected to participate in the event. Bhagwat is the key note speaker at the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sikhs for Justice Amarinder Singh Sikh community Mohan Bhagwat Yogi Adityanath 2020 campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality