Sikhs for Justice threatens to file cases against CM Captain Amarinder & Rajnath Singh

Harpreet Singh Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: US-based advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to file cases against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking action against radicals using social media for anti-India campaigns. Another Sikh group plans to protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to the US from September 7 to 9.

Reacting to the clampdown on their Twitter and FB accounts, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal adviser of SJF in a video released on the group’s Twitter handle said the two leaders would have to fight the cases the SFJ would file against them in any country they visited.

He said the act of blocking social media accounts of SFJ was an act of terrorism by "fascist India" which would not be able to stop the 2020 campaign. Pannu allegedly also used derogatory language about the Indian tricolor.

Meanwhile the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast and other groups will protest against Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi Adityanath during their visit to Chicago for the Second World Hindu Conference.

The committee had already started mobilising its cadres against these leaders and also called upon members of other Sikh outfits to join them in the protest. It has also issued two caricatures showing Sikhs chasing Bhagwat and Yogi, holding placard reading 'We won't come again'. It has accused both the leaders of promoting Hindutva at the cost of Sikhism. More than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries are expected to participate in the event. Bhagwat is the keynote speaker at the conference.