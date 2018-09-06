Home Nation

Sikhs for Justice threatens to file cases against CM Captain Amarinder & Rajnath Singh

The committee had already started mobilising its cadres against these leaders and also called upon members of other Sikh outfits to join them in the protest.

Published: 06th September 2018 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Singh Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: US-based advocacy group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened to file cases against Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh for taking action against radicals using social media for anti-India campaigns. Another Sikh group plans to protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s proposed visit to the US from September 7 to 9.

Reacting to the clampdown on their Twitter and FB accounts, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, legal adviser of SJF in a video released on the group’s Twitter handle said the two leaders would have to fight the cases the SFJ would file against them in any country they visited.

READ| Punjab CM Amarinder Singh terms Sikhs for Justice rally in London a damp squib

He said the act of blocking social media accounts of SFJ was an act of terrorism by "fascist India" which would not be able to stop the 2020 campaign. Pannu allegedly also used derogatory language about the Indian tricolor.

Meanwhile the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast and other groups will protest against Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi Adityanath during their visit to Chicago for the Second World Hindu Conference.

The committee had already started mobilising its cadres against these leaders and also called upon members of other Sikh outfits to join them in the protest. It has also issued two caricatures showing Sikhs chasing Bhagwat and Yogi, holding placard reading 'We won't come again'. It has accused both the leaders of promoting Hindutva at the cost of Sikhism. More than 2,500 delegates from 80 countries are expected to participate in the event. Bhagwat is the keynote speaker at the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh Captain Amarinder Singh pro-Khalistan rally Sikhs for Justice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality