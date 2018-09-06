Home Nation

Sushma Swaraj, Nirmala Sitharaman hold talks with US counterparts ahead of 2+2 dialogue

In a special gesture, Swaraj received US Secretary Pompeo at the airport here yesterday while Sitharaman welcomed Defence Secretary Mattis, reflecting the importance India attaches to their visit.

Published: 06th September 2018 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents a bouquet to US Secretary of Defence James Mattis on his arrival at Palam Tech Area to attend India's first ever 2+2 Dialogue between the two nations in New Delhi Wednesday Sept 05 2018. | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the inaugural two-plus-two dialogue, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held separate meetings Thursday with US Secretary of State Michael R Pompeo and Defence Secretary James Mattis respectively.

Official sources said a number of key bilateral issues were to be discussed during the meetings.

Both Pompeo and Mattis arrived here Wednesday for the inaugural Indo-US two-plus-two talks which was finalised during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington last year.

In a special gesture, Swaraj received Secretary Pompeo at the airport here yesterday while Sitharaman welcomed Secretary Mattis, reflecting the importance India attaches to their visit here.

The officials said the focus of the two-plus-two talks will be to deepen the global strategic partnership between the two countries and resolve differences over India's defence engagement with Russia and crude oil import from Iran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushma Swaraj Nirmala Sitharaman Michael R Pompeo James Mattis 2+2

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt