Teachers' body accuses Manipur University VC Adya Prasad Pandey of vitiating peace

Adhya Prasad Pandey

Manipur University VC Adhya Prasad Pandey. (File photo)

GUWAHATI: The agitating Manipur University Teachers' Association (MUTA) has accused vice-chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey of attempting to disrupt the varsity's "peaceful" atmosphere.

"We brought normalcy on the university campus. However, Prof Pandey is trying to disrupt normalcy. He is trying to create problem and confusion in the university community. He is jealous over the fact that the university is functioning well in his absence," MUTA general secretary L Sanju told TNIE.

In the wake of the agitation spearheaded by Manipur University Students' Union (MUSU) demanding Pandey's ouster for allegedly siphoning off funds among others, the VC was sent on leave on August 1 for one month as per a memorandum of understanding signed with the intervention of Ministry of Human Resources Development. This was done to facilitate a probe against him.

On September 1, the day Pandey resumed charge, he had issued an order banning MUTA and Manipur University Staff's Association (MUSA). These two organisations had lent their support to MUSU.MUTA questioned the VC's alleged arbitrary move to resume charge. Sanju said Pandey's leave should essentially continue till the tome of completion and submission of probe report and necessary actions taken."Pandey should be on leave till the inquiry is completed but ignoring this, he claimed he resumed the office of VC.

He has not entered the university campus but opened a transit office at his official quarter, around 10 km away from the varsity campus. From there, he is issuing all sorts of orders which are not acceptable to the university community.

We are not taking his orders seriously and we consider them as null and void. We now have Prof W Viswanath who has been appointed as the acting VC by the chancellor. The new Registrar in-charge has been also appointed. They are running the establishment," Sanju said."Pandey was given leave for 30 days. Our demand is that he should go on leave till the inquiry report is submitted. And how can he open an office outside the campus, far away? He is proving that he is mad," the MUTA general secretary wondered.

