Unprecedented rains, not dams caused Kerala floods: Central Water Commission

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extreme rainfall during Aug 15-17 in parts of Kerala caused massive floods in state and not opening of dams, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said in its report submitted to the central government Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Water Resources, Irrigation and Ganga Rejuventaion had asked the CWC to study the Kerala floods and submit a report on dams in the states. "The CWC has submitted its report Thursday and it mainly says that opening of dams did not cause floods but unprecedented rainfall. Dams do not cause floods and the water is stored in dams for irrigation. Nobody expected unprecedented rainfall like 800 mm of rainfall in three-four days gates had to be opened," said top sources in the ministry.

The sources said that the report is based on analysis of dam-related data generated during the period of heavy rainfall. "The majority of dams in states are small in capacity and state blaming Tamil Nadu for releasing water from Mullaperiyar dam is more political than logical," the sources added.

The opposition in Kerala has sought a judicial inquiry into the release of water from the dams alleging that the mismanagement of the dams led to a deluge. The Indian Meteorological Department had forecast widespread rain from June 1 to August 17 in the state. The cumulative rainfall chart prepared by Meteorological Centre in Thiruvananthapuram shows the state recorded excessive rainfall, a 41 per cent rise over normal during this period. But high excess rainfall was recorded only in Idukki (89 per cent rise at 1749.1 mm) and Palakkad (75 per cent rise at 1254.2 mm).