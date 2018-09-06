Home Nation

When India voted against gay rights at the United Nations

Same-sex relations were a criminal offence in India after the Supreme Court had in 2013 overturned a Delhi High Court judgment that decriminalised gay sex in 2011.

LGBT

Gay rights activists hold placards during a protest against a Supreme Court verdict that upheld section 377 of the Indian Penal Code that criminalizes homosexuality, in New Delhi recently. | AP

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In March 2015, India had supported a Russian-drafted resolution that opposed benefits for same-sex partners of UN staff.

India, along with China, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE had voted in favour of the draft resolution, which had 37 abstentions. However, the UN resolution was defeated, with 80 nations voting against it.

This Russian resolution sought to overturn then secretary general Ban Ki-moon's decision to recognise same-sex marriages of all UN staffers, allowing them to receive UN benefits. Earlier, a staff member's marital status was determined by the laws applicable in his or her country.

India and Russia argued that the decision was taken without consulting member states, while the Saudi representative said he voted in favour of the draft decision on moral grounds as the Kingdom held that same-sex marriage was immoral.

