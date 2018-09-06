Yogi Adityanath will be removed in 2019, claims Akhilesh; BJP trashes SP chief's claim

By Express News Service

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday created a flutter in the political circles by claiming that Yogi Adityanath would not remain UP Chief Minister in 2019.

He said that the condition of the state under Yogi's leadership was bad and CM Yogi would lose his chair as the race for chief ministership in BJP was already on.

The SP chief was addressing a gathering of retired armymen as the chief guest at a convention of party's ex-servicemen cell in Lucknow.

To buttress his point Akhilesh said that going by the political predictions, the probables in the BJP are working overtime.

Targeting the caste conventions being organised by the BJP ministers and senior leaders, the SP chief cited the example of Deputy CM Keshav Maurya saying he was in an overdrive to conduct caste conventions.

"In the BJP, a deputy CM was insulted as he was a front-runner for the chief minister's post but was denied it, " claimed Akhilesh adding that Maurya may be appointed CM in 2019 and that was the reason he was busy conducting caste meets across the state.

Accusing the BJP of disrespecting teachers, farmers and youth, Akhilesh said that BJP is dividing the society along caste and religious lines.

"People have understood their ways and intentions. Prices have skyrocketed and the country has been left much behind other countries of the world in terms of development," he said maintaining that under BJP rule, a threat was looming over the democracy and democratic institutions were taking a beating.

However, trashing the claim of the SP chief, BJP spokesman Dr Chandramohan launched a counter-attack by saying that Akhilesh could not be taken seriously as his political maturity was questionable.

The state is galloping on the path of all-round development under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath and there was no question of his removal, he claimed.

"A person (Akhilesh Yadav) who failed to accord due respect to his father and uncle is teaching us the lessons of morality," he said.

Dr Chandramohan said that Akhilesh owed his political stature to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav and uncle Shivpal who nurtured the party with their sweat and blood. But the SP chief did not think twice before deposing his father to grab party's leadership.