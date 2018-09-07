Home Nation

Air India plane lands on wrong runway at Male airport

The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male. There were 136 passengers and crew on board.

Published: 07th September 2018 07:13 PM

Air India plane at the wrong runway. ( Twitter | @AliShinaan)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India aircraft, carrying more than 136 people, Friday landed on a wrong runway at Male airport in Maldives, according to an airline official.

The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male.

A senior Air India official said the aircraft "VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male".

There were 136 passengers and crew on board. Tyres of the plane were deflated and was towed away to the parking bay, the official said.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft landed on a wrong runway at the airport but did not provide specific details.

 

