Air India plane lands on wrong runway at Male airport

By PTI

NEW DELHI: An Air India aircraft, carrying more than 136 people, Friday landed on a wrong runway at Male airport in Maldives, according to an airline official.

BREAKING: Indian Air flight #AI263 got stuck after mistakenly landing on the new yet non-operational runway at Velana International Airport. pic.twitter.com/AzWtzWY9Gd — Ali Shinan (@AliShinaan) September 7, 2018

The A320 neo plane was operating from Thiruvananthapuram to Male.

A senior Air India official said the aircraft "VT EXL landed on an under-construction runway at Male".

There were 136 passengers and crew on board. Tyres of the plane were deflated and was towed away to the parking bay, the official said.

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft landed on a wrong runway at the airport but did not provide specific details.