Another bridge collapses near Siliguri ​in West Bengal

By PTI

SILIGURI: A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in Darjeeling district Friday morning, injuring a truck driver, West Bengal Minister Rabindranath Ghosh said.

The truck, which was crossing the bridge, is still hanging from the broken portion of the structure that connects Manganj area to Siliguri, a major city in north Bengal.

The truck driver has been rushed to the hospital.

#Breaking: After #KolkataBridgeCollapse on Tuesday, another bridge collapses at #Phansidewa near #Siliguri in #WestBengal on Friday morning while brick-laden truck was crossing it. Driver injured, several villages cut off due to the bridge collapse. @NewIndianXpress — Aishik Chanda (@AishikC) September 7, 2018

This is the second bridge collapse incident in West Bengal this week.

A portion of the Majerhat Bridge on an arterial road in Kolkata collapsed on September 4.