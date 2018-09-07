Home Nation

BJP-RSS behind 'Bharat Bandh' against SC/ST Act: Mayawati

She said that the country was already suffering the consequences of the wrong economic policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government.

Published: 07th September 2018 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Mayawati

BSP president and former UP chief minister Mayawati (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Friday alleged that the 'Bharat Bandh' organized against the amendment to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, was in fact "a conspiracy of the BJP" and an "event orchestrated by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh".

In a statement, the Dalit leader said a conspiracy was being hatched by the ruling party to divert the attention of the people from various burning issues like the fuel price rise and the falling value of the Indian Rupee against the US dollar.

She added that the country was already suffering the consequences of the wrong economic policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government and alleged that the same forces were now trying to play "dirty politics" on the issue.

Defending the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the four-time Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister further said that it all depended on the mentality of the government on whether the Act was misused or not.

She cited the example of her four governments in Uttar Pradesh and underlined how she ensured that the Act was not abused to harass anyone or any caste.

The people, she added, were more hassled by rising fuel prices, the dropping Indian Rupee than such issues which were nothing more than a ploy to deflect people's minds from such issues and the failure of GST and demonetization.

These issues, she added, had triggered unrest among the people and erosion of BJP's voter base across the country.

Mayawati also sounded a word of caution for the OBCs saying that the BJP and RSS opposed reservation to them in government jobs in 1990 and were now trying to hoodwink them by making tall promises and positioning them as champions.

"The BJP is trying to foment trouble by inciting casteism and violence," the BSP chief said. "I am warning the people to be very cautious of such divisive plans and casteist politics and urge them not to fall prey to it."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh Mayawati BJP RSS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump suggests New York Times opinion piece is an act of subversion
Fresh surge in fuel prices, commuter face difficulties 
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality