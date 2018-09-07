Boat tragedy: Rescue operations stepped up

Home Nation

Rescue operations are underway a day after a mechanised country boat sank in the Brahmaputra in Guwahati on Wednesday to locate two more persons believed to be missing.

Boat

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

“As per reports received from families, two persons are missing. If some more people are missing, their families can contact the administration. I feel reports that several people are missing were on the higher side,” Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters after visiting the houses of two Class XI girls who died in the tragedy.

There are no definite figures with the government about the number of people who were aboard the ill-fated boat. It was also not known how many people had managed to swim to safety.

