Congress tweets Gandhi's Kailash yatra picture, walking record

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday tweeted a picture of party chief Rahul Gandhi with Mount Kailash in the backdrop, along with his walking record, amid questions over the authenticity of some of his photographs from the Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage.

"Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President Gandhi sets the pace during his Kailash Yatra. Can you keep up?" the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet carried a picture of Gandhi and his walking record that showed he had covered 34.31 km in 463 minutes and ascended a height equal to 203 floors in a day.

Gandhi, who left Delhi on August 31, has been tweeting pictures and videos from his yatra.

In his tweets, Gandhi has been referring to the tranquillity and calmness of places along the journey.

On Friday, he tweeted a video of snowcapped mountains, saying "Shiva is the universe."

Gandhi had tweeted the "stunning beauty" of lake Rakshas Tal on Wednesday and the Mansarovar lake on Tuesday. He had said it was so humbling to be walking in the shadow of this giant (Mount Kailash).

BJP leader and Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Giriraj Singh on Friday questioned the authenticity of a photograph from Gandhi's yatra.

"This is photoshop... the shadow of the stick is missing," he said in a tweet, attaching Gandhi's picture wherein he is seen standing with a fellow pilgrim with a stick in hand.

Priti Gandhi, incharge of BJP Mahila Morcha social media cell, had on Wednesday also raised questions over a photograph.

"Rahul Gandhi, are you downloading pictures from the Internet and tweeting? Are you really at Mansarovar, or some place else?" she said while referring to a picture shared by Gandhi on the social media.

