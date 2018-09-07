Day 14 of fast: Hardik Patel rushed to hospital following breathing trouble

By IANS

AHMEDABAD: Patidar agitation spearhead Hardik Patel was on Friday rushed to a hospital on the 14th day of his indefinite fast as he complained of difficulty in breathing.

He was admitted to the Government Civil Hospital in Sola a day after he gave up even taking water in protest against the government ignoring his demands.

His associates in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), who had given a 24-hour ultimatum till Thursday to the Bharatiya Janata Party government to hold negotiations with him and stated that Patel would give up water, rushed him to the hospital.

The 25-year-old leader has lost over 20 kg in the past two weeks. His kidney and liver had been affected by his continuous fast, PAAS leader Manoj Panara told reporters.