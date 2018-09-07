Home Nation

Death penalty awarded to 19-year-old accused who raped, murdered minor

The girl, a class 5 student, was gang-raped and set on fire when she was alone at home in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in Nagaon district on March 23.

Published: 07th September 2018 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Child sexual abuse

Two other minor accused were found guilty and sent to a correctional home for three years by a juvenile court earlier this week.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: An Assam teenager was sentenced to death by a court on Friday in connection with a case of gang-rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

ALSO READ: Prime accused in Nagaon gangrape-murder case found guilty

The sentence was pronounced by the court of chief judicial magistrate, Nagaon. The convict, Zakir Hussain, had allegedly taken the lead in raping and killing the minor by setting her on fire.

The court had found Hussain guilty on September 4. It reserved the pronouncement of quantum of punishment for Friday.

Altogether eight people were earlier arrested by the police in connection with the incident. Five of them were acquitted due to lack of evidence against them. The remaining two are juveniles who are being tried in a juvenile court.

On March 23 this year, the victim was gang-raped and set on fire at her residence in Dhaniabheti Lalung Gaon in central Assam’s Nagaon district. On April 28, the police had filed the charge sheet in the case.

Meanwhile, several organisations welcomed the court’s judgement. It was not immediately known if Hussain will move a higher court to challenge the CJM court’s verdict.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Nagaon Death sentance rape gang rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Fire breaks out at West Bengal's Howrah Railway station
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality