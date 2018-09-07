Home Nation

Ensure full utilization of allotted budget: Rajnath Singh to MHA officials

The direction came at a review meeting of the budget expenditure of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the current financial year.

Published: 07th September 2018 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the officials in his Ministry to focus on capital expenditure and schemes and ensure full utilization of allotted budget grants.

The direction came at a review meeting of the budget expenditure of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the current financial year.

"The Union Home Minister directed the officials to maintain greater focus on capital expenditure and schemes and ensure full utilization of allotted budget grants," said the statement quoting Singh.

The Minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of budget expenditure after he was apprised that his Ministry has utilized 49.14 per cent of the funds from April to September 7 out of total budget of Rs 93,171.61 crore for 2018-19, said the statement.

Ministers of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Kiren Rijiju as well as Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers from various divisions of the Ministry were present in the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajnath Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Fire breaks out at West Bengal's Howrah Railway station
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality