Ensure full utilization of allotted budget: Rajnath Singh to MHA officials

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday asked the officials in his Ministry to focus on capital expenditure and schemes and ensure full utilization of allotted budget grants.

The direction came at a review meeting of the budget expenditure of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the current financial year.

"The Union Home Minister directed the officials to maintain greater focus on capital expenditure and schemes and ensure full utilization of allotted budget grants," said the statement quoting Singh.

The Minister expressed satisfaction at the pace of budget expenditure after he was apprised that his Ministry has utilized 49.14 per cent of the funds from April to September 7 out of total budget of Rs 93,171.61 crore for 2018-19, said the statement.

Ministers of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and Kiren Rijiju as well as Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba and senior officers from various divisions of the Ministry were present in the meeting.