Home Nation

I-T department raids residence of Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s kin

Rekha, a social activist, was identified as one of the beneficiaries of the government funds allegedly embezzled by Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti.

Published: 07th September 2018 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

PATNA: The Income Tax department on Thursday raided the house of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s cousin Rekha Modi and others in three towns in connection with the Rs 1,900-crore Srijan scam.

Rekha, a social activist, was identified as one of the beneficiaries of the government funds allegedly embezzled by Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti, between 2007 and 2017. I-T officials conducted searches at her flat on SP Verma Road in Patna for four hours.

Sources said she was also questioned regarding her transactions with SMVSS and her close relations with the NGO’s late founder-secretary Manorama Devi. The RJD and the Congress accused Sushil Modi of protecting himself and others who had a role in the scam. “After I exposed the matter, the IT raid on Sushil Modi’s sister’s house is being conducted to protect him,” tweeted RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Modi tweeted: “Rekha Modi is my distant cousin.

I don’t have any business or financial connection with her. She is involved in many criminal & civil cases. In one of such cases, she had dragged my name also. I have not met her in last 10 yrs.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi IT Raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality