I-T department raids residence of Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi’s kin

PATNA: The Income Tax department on Thursday raided the house of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi’s cousin Rekha Modi and others in three towns in connection with the Rs 1,900-crore Srijan scam.

Rekha, a social activist, was identified as one of the beneficiaries of the government funds allegedly embezzled by Bhagalpur-based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti, between 2007 and 2017. I-T officials conducted searches at her flat on SP Verma Road in Patna for four hours.

Sources said she was also questioned regarding her transactions with SMVSS and her close relations with the NGO’s late founder-secretary Manorama Devi. The RJD and the Congress accused Sushil Modi of protecting himself and others who had a role in the scam. “After I exposed the matter, the IT raid on Sushil Modi’s sister’s house is being conducted to protect him,” tweeted RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Modi tweeted: “Rekha Modi is my distant cousin.

I don’t have any business or financial connection with her. She is involved in many criminal & civil cases. In one of such cases, she had dragged my name also. I have not met her in last 10 yrs.”