India has only two options to resolve Jammu and Kashmir: Separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

SRINAGAR: After National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said separate constitution for Jammu and Kashmir was probably an -"aberration", the moderate separatist leader and cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq toughened his stand and said India has only two options to resolve Kashmir issue and asserted that demand for "right to self-determination" for J&K people is "non-negotiable".

"The UN resolutions on Kashmir are not outdated. The UN resolutions have no expiry date. These resolutions are still valid today and need to be implemented for the return of lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir and South Asia," Mirwaiz said while addressing Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid today. He said Jammu and Kashmir is a "disputed territory" and people would fail every attempt to change dispute nature of the state.

"We will defend the state subject law and won't allow its scrapping. The scrapping of the law is an attempt to change dispute nature of J&K," he said. Mirwaiz said people would fight the BJP and RSS agenda to "integrate" J&K with India."India through its military might is trying to control the Kashmir. They are terrorising the population," he said adding Kashmir is a political and humanitarian issue and should be resolved as per wishes and aspirations of people of the State.

He claimed not a single institution of India including judiciary, parliament or military can change the disputed nature of J&K. Asserting that "right to self determination" promised to J&K people in UN is "non-negotiable", Mirwaiz said India has only two options to resolve the Kashmir issue. "Either India should implement UN resolutions or hold tripartite talks involving India, Pakistan and Kashmiri leadership".

The separatist leader said India has Referring to NSA Ajit Doval's statement that separate constitution for J&K was probably an -"aberration", he said, "It shows arrogance and a complete disregard for historical facts and ground realities about J&K, its disputed status and the will of its people held by forcible control through military power."

"Our fight for right to self determination will continue. The coercion, repression and arrogance of might is no way to deal with aspirations of a people, especially when people feel that their aspirations are backed by commitments and based on principles of justice," Mirwaiz said.