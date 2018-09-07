Home Nation

Kidnap remark: Ex-Maha minister announces Rs 5 lakh for 'cutting off' BJP MLA's tongue 

In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra, Subodh Saoji, a former Congress state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator.

NAGPUR: A former Maharashtra minister allegedly announced a reward on Thursday for anyone who "cuts off the tongue" of BJP MLA Ram Kadam, whose "would abduct the girl a boy has liked" statement has triggered a huge controversy.

In a video of an event at Buldhana in eastern Maharashtra, Subodh Saoji, a Congress leader and a former state minister, was purportedly heard saying that Kadam's statement was unbecoming of a legislator.

"... and therefore, I am announcing a Rs 5-lakh reward for anyone who comes forward and cuts off his tongue," he purportedly said.

Saoji could not be contacted for comments.

At a "Dahi Handi" event in his Assembly constituency in Mumbai on Monday night, Kadam had told youngsters that they could tell him if they liked a girl and he would "abduct" her for them even if she rejected their proposal.

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has issued a notice to Kadam over his remark, seeking his reply.

 

