Maharashtra: Three farmers commit suicide in Marathwada

Three farmers took their lives in Maharashtra's Marathwada region in the last 24 hours, said police officials.

Published: 07th September 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 03:52 PM

By UNI

AURANGABAD: Three farmers have committed suicide in Marathwada region, in the last 24 hours.

According to police, Digambar Bhusare (20) from Dagadwadi village in Nanded district of the state had allegedly consumed poison, due to infertility.

He succumbed at a government hospital on Thursday.

In another incident, Vijay More (25) of Maak village at Jintur Taluka in Parbhani district allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence, following mounting debt on him.

Report from Hingoli district stated that a 52-year-old farmer's body, who was missing for the last two days, was found in a well on Thursday.

He took the extreme step, fearing less production of cotton, due to Pink Bollworm on his crop, police added.

Cases have been registered in respective police stations, police added.

 

