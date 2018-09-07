Home Nation

One injured as another bridge collapses in West Bengal near Siliguri; TMC and CPM start blame game

A bridge in Phansidewa near Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal collapsed on Friday morning when a brick-laden truck was crossing it.

Published: 07th September 2018 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 12:50 PM

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: Three days after Majerhat bridge collapse in south Kolkata killed three people and injured 25, another bridge in Phansidewa near Siliguri in Darjeeling district of West Bengal collapsed on Friday morning when a brick-laden truck was crossing it. The driver was injured and admitted to the hospital.

Several villages in Mangach area of Phansidewa were cut off due to the collapse of the bridge over river Pichla. However, as was the case during Majerhat bridge collapse, soon after Phansidewa Bridge collapse, a blame game began between the state government and the CPM-controlled Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (Siliguri sub-divisional administration) under whose purview the bridge laid. Like Majerhat, no one seems ready to own responsibility for Phansidewa bridge collapse.

"The bridge comes under the purview of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad which is controlled by CPM and the bridge was made during CPM rule. The construction and maintenance of the bridge was the responsibility of the Mahakuma Parishad," said tourism minister Gautam Deb.

CPM leader Jivesh Sarkar said: Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad had notified the bridge as dangerous and ordered heavy vehicles not to ply on it. We had sent a proposal to the state government for repair of the bridge. But, in a typical case of vendetta, the Trinamool Congress-led state government did not release funds for repairing the bridge and heavy vehicles plied on it defying the orders. The entire blame can't be put on us. The state government has to share the responsibility.

Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad was formed in 1989 for development of Siliguri subdivision of Darjeeling district and looks after development and maintenance work over an area of 837.45 sq km. Like Majerhat bridge collapse, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed Metro railway works and heavy vehicles for the collapse, north Bengal development minister Rabindranath Ghosh found northeast-bound heavy trucks to blame. "Heavy vehicles to northeast India used to go through this bridge which weakened it and ultimately caused its collapse. There are thousands of bridges over 72 rivers in north Bengal. Health check-ups were earlier not conducted for these old bridges. But now, PWD engineers check the health of the bridges every six months. But it was not possible to repair bridges during monsoon," he said.

Also, like the Majerhat bridge collapse, the state government found it difficult to locate the original papers of the Phansidewa bridge. We did not find the papers of the bridge and it took some time to make the papers afresh," Ghosh added.

