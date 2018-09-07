Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi calls for more US investment in India

Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged American investors to step up their investment in India, saying the country offers enormous investment potential.

Modi made the remarks to board members of United States India Business Council (USIBC) who called on him.

An official release said they briefed Modi on the outcomes of the India Idea Forum held in Mumbai earlier this week.

The business leaders expressed their desire to prepare a roadmap to achieve the target of $ 500 billion in bilateral trade and expand meaningfully their Corporate Social Responsibility activities in India.

Interacting with the members, Modi mentioned various reforms undertaken by his government.

"He also spoke of the enormous investment potential in India and encouraged the American investor community to step up investment in the country," the release said.

He also called for greater people-to-people exchanges between the two countries mentioning the shared values between India and the US.

Narendra Modi US investment

