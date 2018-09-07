Home Nation

Relief for those accused of consensual gay sex and facing trial: Officials

Gay and lesbian people, who flock to places like Goa, can now roam freely, without any fear of being prosecuted.

Published: 07th September 2018 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

An activist waves a rainbow flag LGBT pride flag after the Supreme Court verdict which decriminalises consensual gay sex outside the Supreme Court. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Those accused of consensual gay sex and facing trial or whose petitions are under review can breath easily now as Thursday's Supreme Court verdict, decriminalising part of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, gives them a ray of hope, officials said.

Gay and lesbian people, who flock to places like Goa, can now roam freely, without any fear of being prosecuted, they added.

The five-judge constitution bench's order has made it clear that it can be relied upon in all the pending consensual gay sex cases whether they are at the trial, appellate or revisional stages, a home ministry official said.

The number of such cases may not be too high, but the apex court judgment is a big victory for the accused in such cases as they can now cite the order and get relief from the court, he added.

The trial is expected to be called off once the Supreme Court order is mentioned before a judge hearing such a case, the official said.

The verdict is also an encouraging development for those foreigners who believe in gay sex and visit India as tourists as the fear of being prosecuted has gone now, another official said.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, today unanimously held that the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) community possess the same constitutional rights as other citizens of the country.

In its order, the apex court said, "The declaration of the aforesaid reading down of section 377 shall not, however, lead to the reopening of any concluded prosecutions, but can certainly be relied upon in all pending matters, whether they are at the trial, appellate, or revisional stages.

" It also said section 377, IPC will continue to govern non-consensual sexual acts against adults and all acts of carnal intercourse against minors, besides acts of bestiality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
gay sex Section 377 Decriminalising Section 377

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput on their baby shower (Photo | Instagram)
It's a baby boy for Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Saadat Hasan Manto in Nandi Das's directorial debut 'Manto' (Photo| Youtube screen grab)
WATCH | Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nandita Das attend 'Manto' special screening
Gallery
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality
In a landmark verdict on Thursday 06 September, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra comprising Rohinton Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra scrapped the Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that criminalises h
Section 377: Supreme Court decriminalises homosexuality