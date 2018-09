By IANS

PATNA: The opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar on Friday announced its support to the nationwide protest on September 10 called by the Congress against the hike in fuel prices, a party leader said here.

RJD state President Ramchandra Purve said thousands of party leaders and workers will participate in the protest across the state.

The RJD is a major ally of the Congress in Bihar.