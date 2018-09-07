Home Nation

Three suspected kidnappers beaten to death in Bihar

The incident took place near Goriya Dharamshala in Narain Pipar village under Chhaurahi block of the district.

Published: 07th September 2018 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 08:17 PM

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

By IANS

PATNA: In a fresh case of street justice in Bihar, three suspected kidnappers were on Friday beaten to death by a mob in state's Begusarai district, police said.

According to district police officials, three armed criminals, who were suspected to be kidnappers in search of a girl student to kidnap her from the village school.

As the word spread about their presence in the village, they were surrounded and caught hold of by the angry villagers, who beat them to death with bamboo sticks, bricks and iron rods, the officials said.

The police have registered a case in this regard and investigating the case.

