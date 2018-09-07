Two Kashmiri Islamic State militants arrested near Red Fort, Delhi police say

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Two suspected Islamic State (IS) militants hailing from Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested from here, police said on Friday.

The suspects were arrested from the Red Fort area on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, P.S. Kushwah said.

Kushwah said the arrested were suspected to be associated with the global terror network's Jammu and Kashmir franchise.

The group is not known to have a physical presence in Jammu and Kashmir and the state police have been denying that IS militants were operating from there.

However, a loose group of young men would often be seen waving black flags, used by the IS, in the Kashmir Valley.